Comparing Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) & Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT)

Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oriental Culture and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Culture 0 0 0 0 0.00 Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock 0 0 0 1 4.00

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oriental Culture has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.6% of Oriental Culture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Oriental Culture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Culture and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Culture N/A N/A N/A Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock -6.74% -10.19% -7.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oriental Culture and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Culture $1.23 million 45.52 -$3.60 million N/A N/A Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock $122.98 million 1.68 -$7.52 million ($0.13) -20.31

Oriental Culture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock.

Summary

Oriental Culture beats Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services. In addition, the company offers industry solutions and related software products, and system development and technical support services. Further, it is involved in the development of Wine and Spirits metaverse project. Oriental Culture Holding LTD was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

