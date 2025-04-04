Compass Diversified Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Compass Diversified has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $16.91. 825,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,875. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CODI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley raised shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

