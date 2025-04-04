Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 15.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 400,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,715,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRK

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,297,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,301,000 after acquiring an additional 227,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,222,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,043,000 after purchasing an additional 126,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91,988 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 89,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,891,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.