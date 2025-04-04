Conagra Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.
Conagra Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.
Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CAG stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
