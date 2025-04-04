Conagra Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

