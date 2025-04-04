Conquis Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 164,806 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 164,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 12.6% of Conquis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.05 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.