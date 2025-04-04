Conquis Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 18,331 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Conquis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 124,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Martin Worley Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

