Conquis Financial LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDEV. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 231,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 259,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 175,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 679,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDEV opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $71.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.