Conquis Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Ariston Services Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 6.7 %

VB stock opened at $210.85 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $207.10 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $209.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9188 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.