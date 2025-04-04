Conquis Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $94.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.40.
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
