Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €66.04 ($72.57) and last traded at €65.36 ($71.82). Approximately 330,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €64.56 ($70.95).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.78.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

