Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$6.00. The stock traded as high as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.04, with a volume of 1868616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cormark raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ventum Financial cut Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.18.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face.

