Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Stock Price Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $74.32 and last traded at $74.50. Approximately 75,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,085,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.92.

Specifically, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $663,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,104.40. This represents a 39.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Core Natural Resources from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $595.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.50 million. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

Institutional Trading of Core Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

