Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $4.07. Country Garden shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Country Garden Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.
Country Garden Company Profile
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Country Garden
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.