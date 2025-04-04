CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51.60 ($0.68), with a volume of 1720306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.60 ($0.68).

CQS New City High Yield Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £303.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.74.

Get CQS New City High Yield alerts:

CQS New City High Yield Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from CQS New City High Yield’s previous dividend of $1.00. CQS New City High Yield’s payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

Insider Transactions at CQS New City High Yield

About CQS New City High Yield

In other CQS New City High Yield news, insider Wendy Dorman purchased 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £19,686 ($25,794.03). 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.