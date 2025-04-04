CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51.60 ($0.68), with a volume of 1720306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.60 ($0.68).
The firm has a market cap of £303.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.74.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from CQS New City High Yield’s previous dividend of $1.00. CQS New City High Yield’s payout ratio is currently 50.20%.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks.
