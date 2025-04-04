Craig Shesky Sells 353,702 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Shesky sold 353,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $587,145.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,890.22. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TMC opened at $1.95 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.52.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of ($20.18) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in TMC the metals by 32.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 485,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

