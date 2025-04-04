Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Trading Down 13.6% – Should You Sell?

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Free Report) dropped 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Creative Technology Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Creative Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides headphones, gaming headsets, speakers, sound cards, sound blasters, work solutions, webcams, adapters and accessories, audio products, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.