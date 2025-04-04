Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Down 12.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.8% on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $82.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Credo Technology Group traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $32.40. Approximately 2,979,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,385,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,802,447 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,677.81. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $2,737,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,048,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,578,921.54. This trade represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 970,665 shares of company stock worth $65,135,892 in the last ninety days. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.49 and a beta of 2.16.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

