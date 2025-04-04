Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Crocs by 1,516.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,480 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after buying an additional 577,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $62,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Crocs by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 966,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after acquiring an additional 270,598 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,259,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.40.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

