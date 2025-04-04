CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.88.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $347.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.17, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.10, for a total value of $4,844,734.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,739 shares in the company, valued at $87,641,035.90. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,551 shares of company stock valued at $43,527,642. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,310,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.