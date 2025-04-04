CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 2% – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $370.33 and last traded at $369.64. Approximately 618,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,881,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.24 and a 200 day moving average of $351.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total transaction of $2,577,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 805,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,218,084.88. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after buying an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

