CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Director Robert M. Swartz Sells 200 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total transaction of $57,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,702.90. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI opened at $270.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.87. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.49 and a 12 month high of $436.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.88.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSWI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

