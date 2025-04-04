Currys (LON:CURY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.70 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 98.31 ($1.29), with a volume of 14405310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.17).

Several research analysts have issued reports on CURY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Currys news, insider Octavia Morley acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($41,273.58). Company insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

