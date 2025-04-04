Cynosure Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 6.3 %

GRBK stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.13. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.