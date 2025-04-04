Cynosure Group LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

