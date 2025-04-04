Cynosure Group LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.68. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.75 and a 1 year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 3,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $602,621.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,139.67. The trade was a 32.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.