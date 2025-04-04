Cynosure Group LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 106.3% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $331.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $286.32 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

