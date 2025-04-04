Cynosure Group LLC Lowers Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.67.

Read Our Latest Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.