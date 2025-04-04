Cynosure Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 92,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $250,571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,095,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,788,000 after buying an additional 36,161 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $463.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.80. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

