Cynosure Group LLC Sells 1,407 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Griffon Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSE:GFF opened at $69.70 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $86.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Griffon news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,984. The trade was a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.