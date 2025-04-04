Cynosure Group LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 112.5% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,417.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after buying an additional 936,698 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.97.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

