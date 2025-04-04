Cynosure Group LLC Sells 815 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $267.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $305.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.14 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

