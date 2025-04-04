D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMPX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 921.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 356,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.