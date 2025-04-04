D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OMER has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Omeros Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

NASDAQ OMER opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $426.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. Omeros has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

