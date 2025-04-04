D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 13,706,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 32,131,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 2,778,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $17,060,382.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,278,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,891,144.32. The trade was a 6.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,071,206 shares of company stock valued at $46,758,181. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.