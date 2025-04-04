DA Davidson Expects Reduced Earnings for Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.68. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.47 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 91,574 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 22,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 263,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.