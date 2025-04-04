DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Estimate for UCB Earnings

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for United Community Banks in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

United Community Banks Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.90. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This represents a 122.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $49,963.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,902.72. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $3,050,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,573,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

