Daniel David Daniel III Acquires 120,000 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 781,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,216. This trade represents a 18.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 909,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,765. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Domo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Domo by 5.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOMO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Domo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOMO

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.