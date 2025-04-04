Daniel David Daniel III Acquires 120,000 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 781,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,216. This trade represents a 18.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Domo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 909,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,765. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.28.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on DOMO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Domo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.
