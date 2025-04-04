Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 4881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.
Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.
