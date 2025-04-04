Defense Stocks To Watch Today – April 3rd

Citigroup, Boeing, General Electric, Lockheed Martin, Analog Devices, Celestica, and RTX are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the production, development, and servicing of military equipment and technology. They are often considered relatively stable investments due to consistent government spending on defense and increasing global security needs, making them attractive during periods of economic or geopolitical uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Citigroup stock traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.45. 18,740,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,828,358. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded down $14.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.30. 7,646,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,931. Boeing has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.39. The company has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.53.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $11.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.59. 5,685,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,975. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $138.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The stock has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.12.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $458.04. 806,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,114. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $419.70 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.80.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $16.84 on Thursday, reaching $182.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $182.13 and a 12 month high of $247.10.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $11.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.11. 3,675,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,873. Celestica has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $144.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 2.21.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $132.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,803. The stock has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day moving average is $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $97.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17.

