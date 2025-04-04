Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TREX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Trex Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of TREX opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. Trex has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $97.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,505.40. This represents a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trex by 97.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,850 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 511,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Trex by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

