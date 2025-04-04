DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $355.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $353.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.85.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

