DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $135.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average of $162.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

