DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,470,000 after purchasing an additional 747,390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,332,000 after buying an additional 3,321,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,333,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,225,000 after buying an additional 228,007 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $561,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -69.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

