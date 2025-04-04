Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Diageo stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.26. Diageo has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $148.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Diageo by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

