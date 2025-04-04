Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 180280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Diamcor Mining Trading Down 25.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -99.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.04.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile
Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.
