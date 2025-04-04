Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Richard Scott Cooley Acquires 100 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.50 per share, with a total value of $14,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,282.50. This trade represents a 0.93 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Scott Cooley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Richard Scott Cooley acquired 50 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.50 per share, with a total value of $7,175.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.00 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Richard Scott Cooley acquired 272 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,168.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 5.2 %

DHIL opened at $138.28 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.44 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.28. The firm has a market cap of $385.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $39.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 268.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group



Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

