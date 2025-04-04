Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $30,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 567.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

