Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,440,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,487,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 156,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 34,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 431,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

