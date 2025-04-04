Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Down 16% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $116.76 and last traded at $115.32. 576,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 731,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.28.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 21.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.92.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4558 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

