Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Down 16% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $116.76 and last traded at $115.32. 576,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 731,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.28.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 21.4 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.92.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4558 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
