Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $15.19. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 16,690,680 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06.
About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
