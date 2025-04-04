Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $15.19. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 16,690,680 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 235,607 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,180,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 622,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 141,941 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 117,087.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 299,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,765,000.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

